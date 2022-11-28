Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 150,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.