Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 36.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of LW stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

