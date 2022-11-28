Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $18.32 on Monday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $441.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

