Lcnb Corp Sells 326 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,065,000 after buying an additional 1,247,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

