Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,243 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Legend Biotech worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,067,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

