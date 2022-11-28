Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at $50,403,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,465,599 shares of company stock valued at $191,186,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

