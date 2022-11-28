Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.87% of Liberty Energy worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $9,032,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 576,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,403,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $48,026.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,348,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,422,611.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,403,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock valued at $191,186,182 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

