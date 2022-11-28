Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 126,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 113.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,479,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

