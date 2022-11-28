LifeStance Health Group (LFST) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LifeStance Health Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
78.1% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LifeStance Health Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LifeStance Health Group
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
|LifeStance Health Group Competitors
|7
|130
|274
|0
|2.65
Risk & Volatility
LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LifeStance Health Group
|-33.77%
|-18.01%
|-14.14%
|LifeStance Health Group Competitors
|-325.87%
|-481.74%
|-38.64%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares LifeStance Health Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LifeStance Health Group
|$667.51 million
|-$307.20 million
|-6.37
|LifeStance Health Group Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|-$98.47 million
|29.25
LifeStance Health Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
LifeStance Health Group competitors beat LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
