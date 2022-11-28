Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 605 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.