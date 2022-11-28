Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $254,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 2,022,547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,016,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

MGY opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

