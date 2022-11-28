Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $280,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

