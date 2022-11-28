Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.4 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

BNL stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

