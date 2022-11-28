Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Belden by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 152,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Belden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belden Price Performance

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

