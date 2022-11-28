Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,526 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 164.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $33.90 on Monday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

