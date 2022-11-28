Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,719 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaos were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Danaos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Trading Up 0.2 %

DAC opened at $57.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $107.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

