MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess stock opened at $256.84 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

