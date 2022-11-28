Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $56,827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,577,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $367.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

