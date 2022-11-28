Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Materion worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.51. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $97.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Materion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.