Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.06 on Monday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $598.23 million, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 62.51%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

