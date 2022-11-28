Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,231 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Meritage Homes Profile

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

