Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,123 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

