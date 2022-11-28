Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s Largest Position

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2,222.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 14.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

