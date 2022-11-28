Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

