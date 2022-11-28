Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $369.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $573.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

