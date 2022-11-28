Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $369.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $573.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.75.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.