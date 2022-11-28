M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

MTB stock opened at $172.14 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

