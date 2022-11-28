Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $27.33 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.