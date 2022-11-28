Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.