Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,841.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

