Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $40.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

