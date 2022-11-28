Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,954 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,220 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 692,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,032 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

