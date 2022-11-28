Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 263.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 344,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 322,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 121.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

