Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $206,000.

NYSE HMN opened at $37.60 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $132,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

