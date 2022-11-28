Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $120.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $221.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

