Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $36.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

