Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,039,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

