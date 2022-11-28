New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

