Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 137,460 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,938.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,460 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

