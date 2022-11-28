NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

