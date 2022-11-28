NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

