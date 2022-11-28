Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Reduced by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 185,018 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOK opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

