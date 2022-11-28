Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.6 %

NOK opened at $4.82 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.