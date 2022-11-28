Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.