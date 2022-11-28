NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,145 shares of company stock valued at $633,303. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

