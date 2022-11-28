Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $207,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $263,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

