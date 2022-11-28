NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,109 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.78% of NuStar Energy worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.10 on Monday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 432.43%.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

