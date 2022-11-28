O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,827 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

