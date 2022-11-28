O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.57 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

