O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,105,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at $159,869,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

